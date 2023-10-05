Republicans Successful In Defeating Deceitful Election Bill

HARRISBURG – The House voted down Senate Bill 224, which included a late-night amendment to drastically amend the Election Code. In response, Rep. Torren Ecker from Adams/Cumberland counties said, “As Pennsylvanians were fast asleep at about midnight last night, House Democrats moved in the House Appropriations Committee to bring major changes to how elections are run in the Commonwealth. Less than 12 hours later, their bill failed in the full House, averting chaos at the polls for now.” Ecker also mentioned that while the bill did include a form of voter identification requirement, it was bogged down with measures that would strain local election offices and sow confusion for voters.