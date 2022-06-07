Republicans Deciding On Constitutional Amendments Before PA Voters

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican state lawmakers may soon decide which among the scores of potential amendments to the PA Constitution will have any shot of making it to a voter referendum. It’s a tactic that can get politically divisive policies around Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s much-used veto pen. The proposals pending in the General Assembly address topics that range from voting rights to abortion and real estate taxes. House and Senate Republicans have introduced a slew of potential amendments. They’ve been emboldened after PA voters approved limits on a governor’s powers during emergencies.