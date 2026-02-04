Republican Response To Governor’s Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – Reaction to the governor’s budget came from some Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Scott Martin : “The only reason why this budget did not include a broad-based tax increase is because Senate Republicans have stood up to the governor’s spending demands and insisted on pro-growth policies that move our commonwealth forward. We can’t lose sight of the tremendous financial challenges we face in the years ahead. If we approve a spending increase of this magnitude, hardworking Pennsylvania families will be saddled with billions of dollars in new taxes next year at a time when they’re still dealing with affordability concerns driven by Biden-era inflation. We can and MUST do better.”

Rep. Brett Miller : “The governor laid out many ideas, and several are good ones. That said, there are serious financial considerations that cannot be ignored. The proposal exceeds projected revenues by roughly $6.4 billion. Big ideas still require responsible funding, and right now the plan relies on revenue sources that raise significant questions, including the legalization of marijuana and skilled games. There is also concern about tapping the Rainy Day Fund for ongoing expenses. That fund exists for emergencies, and using it this way risks leaving the state vulnerable down the road. As we move forward, the budget must be examined line by line. That’s how families budget. That’s how businesses budget. And that’s how the General Assembly should budget: carefully, transparently, and responsibly.”

Rep. Bryan Cutler : “I can appreciate Gov. Shapiro is asking for an increase percentage-wise that is less than his previous asks, and that there is an increase for career and technical education; however, this budget still way overspends and is reliant on taking billions out of our Rainy Day Fund and on revenues that are unlikely to exist when the time comes to pass a budget. Specifically, this proposal would take over $4.6 billion out of the Rainy Day Fund, which would be over half of what currently exists in the fund. This is dangerous and puts Pennsylvania at risk in a potential financial emergency. The same proposals from last year, which failed to pass the state Legislature, to legalize marijuana and tax skill games have been proposed once again. With no change to the divide in either body from last year, it is not likely these proposals will pass, meaning the revenue from these proposals would not exist when the time comes to pass a budget in June.”