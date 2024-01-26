HARRISBURG (AP) — Some conservative Pennsylvania state lawmakers are suing in federal court and challenging three executive branch actions designed to boost voter registration, including a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden. The lawsuit filed yesterday is expected to be one of many to litigate voting and election rules in a battleground state critical to 2024’s presidential contest. The lawsuit challenges the legality of a 2021 executive order by Biden that orders federal agencies to expand access to registering to vote. It also challenges two state-level actions. One is last fall’s introduction of automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration says it has clear authority to institute it.
Republican Lawmakers In Pennsylvania Challenge State And Federal Actions To Boost Voter Registration
by Trista Steinhauer | Jan 26, 2024 | Uncategorized | 0 comments