Republican Lawmakers In Pennsylvania Challenge State And Federal Actions To Boost Voter Registration

HARRISBURG (AP) — Some conservative Pennsylvania state lawmakers are suing in federal court and challenging three executive branch actions designed to boost voter registration, including a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden. The lawsuit filed yesterday is expected to be one of many to litigate voting and election rules in a battleground state critical to 2024’s presidential contest. The lawsuit challenges the legality of a 2021 executive order by Biden that orders federal agencies to expand access to registering to vote. It also challenges two state-level actions. One is last fall’s introduction of automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration says it has clear authority to institute it.