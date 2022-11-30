Republican Judge To Run For PA Supreme Court

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Republican judge from a suburban Philadelphia county says she’ll run for an open seat on the PA Supreme Court in next November’s election. Carolyn Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County Court, announced her candidacy Tuesday in next fall’s election for a 10-year term on the state’s highest court. The period for filing paperwork to get on the primary ballot has not opened yet. The 62-year-old Carluccio is a former federal prosecutor and chief public defender of Montgomery County. The seven-seat high court currently has a majority of four justices elected as Democrats. The two other justices were elected as Republicans.