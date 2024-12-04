HARRISBURG – State Representatives Rick Krajewski and Dan Frankel announced Monday their co-sponsorship memo for legislation to decriminalize cannabis in Pennsylvania, vowing to create a strong marketplace that centers on public health, raises state revenue and supports individuals and communities harmed by the criminalization of cannabis. Krajewski, who led the House Health Subcommittee on Health Care, chaired five hearings to examine the successes and failures of cannabis programs in other states in the previous legislative session. Twenty-four other states – including nearly every state that shares a border in Pennsylvania – have already legalized recreational marijuana. Polls show cannabis decriminalization is popular among Pennsylvanians across all political parties.
Representatives Krajewski And Frankel Plan To Introduce Legislation To Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis, Prioritizing Public Health, Community Repair
by Trista Steinhauer | Dec 4, 2024 | Uncategorized | 0 comments