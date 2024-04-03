Representative Zimmerman Introduces Student, Teacher Support Act

HARRISBURG – Rep. Dave Zimmerman (R-Lancaster) yesterday introduced legislation known as the Student and Teacher Support Act to allow public school entities to employ, or approve as a volunteer, a certified school chaplain. “With teacher and student morale at an all-time low, it’s time that we provide students and teachers with the support they need,” said Zimmerman. “Data from more than 30,000 schools in 23 countries shows, on average, a 37% increase in high school graduation rates, an 80% decrease in teen pregnancies and a virtual elimination of suicides when a chaplain is present in school.” Zimmerman noted the bill would not create a mandate. It would simply allow school districts, which are locally governed, to hire a chaplain if decided by their school board. House Bill 2183 is expected to be referred to the House Education Committee.