Representative Smucker Votes In Favor Of The Secure The Border Act

WASHINGTON, DC—Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) voted in favor of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act and released this statement following his vote: “I have seen firsthand the national security and humanitarian crisis at our southern border. This week, President Biden said our nation’s southern border would be “chaotic for a while.” The truth is, the southern border has been in chaos since he took office. There have been over five million illegal crossings since January 2021 and the drug and human trafficking cartels are operating on an unbelievable scale and are profiting billions of dollars.

House Republicans passed this H.R. 2 to address the failures of President Biden’s policies and to gain operational control of our nation’s borders. This legislation will increase Border Patrol staffing and provide them with the tools necessary to carry out their mission. I urge the Senate to take up this legislation to combat this humanitarian and national security crisis,” said Rep. Smucker.