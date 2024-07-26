Representative Smucker Legislation Supporting Foster Children And Families Approved In Committee

WASHINGTON – Legislation introduced by Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) to aid foster children, families and child welfare agencies (CWAs) was advanced by the Ways and Means Committee. Rep. Smucker’s legislation was included in the comprehensive and bipartisan Protecting America’s Children by Strengthening Families Act (H.R. 9076) which reauthorizes and reforms child welfare programs authorized under Title IV-B of the Social Security Act. “Every child deserves to grow up in a loving and safe home. This comprehensive and bipartisan legislation will improve outcomes for foster youth, provide additional aid for CWAs and strengthen families which are the cornerstone of our society.” said Rep. Smucker.