Representative Marcell Introduces Holocaust Curriculum Bill In Time For International Holocaust Remembrance Day

HARRISBURG– Rep. Kristin Marcell (R-Bucks), on Friday, formally introduced legislation to require schools that offer lessons on the Holocaust and genocide post their curriculum online so parents can learn what their children are being taught. Marcell introduced House Bill 1986 in conjunction with International Holocaust Remembrance Day when the Pennsylvania Capitol will be lit in yellow.

3GPhilly, a group for the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, requested the Capitol to be lit up as part of an effort to coordinate numerous buildings across Pennsylvania being lit in yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, Jan. 27. Marcell’s legislation will require any school entity offering this instruction to make the curriculum available on its website. Similarly, the Department of Education will be required to post on its website the curriculum guidelines provided to school entities under this bill.