Representative Kutz Calls For Swift Passage Of Anti-Human Trafficking Legislation

HARRISBURG – A bill that would create licensure requirements for massage parlors and bodywork facilities in Pennsylvania has garnered bipartisan support. Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-Cumberland), a co-sponsor of the bill, calls for its swift advancement through the legislative process. “Earlier this year, news of a human trafficking bust hit close to home at five Cumberland County massage parlors,” said Kutz. “This saddening, sickening news has re-energized the community to stand up against this abhorrent crime. “As a legislator, it’s my duty to respond with responsible, smart public policy solutions to make our communities safer. House Bill 1241 would be a great step toward accomplishing that goal.” In addition to establishing a licensure requirement for the Commonwealth’s bodywork facilities, the bill would also create the infrastructure for the Department of State to implement the licensing program and provide penalties for businesses that fail to comply. House Bill 1241 is currently awaiting consideration by the House Professional Licensure Committee.