Representative Jozwiak Announces Retirement

BERKS COUNTY – Rep. Barry Jozwiak (R-Berks) announced his intention to retire at the end of his current term this coming December. Jozwiak is completing his fifth term serving the taxpayers of the 5th District as a member of the General Assembly. Prior to his current House of Representatives service, Jozwiak served as sheriff of Berks County for 12 years and as a member of the Pennsylvania State Police for 25 years. He currently serves as the Republican chairman of the House Children and Youth Committee in the General Assembly and is also a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. He has strongly supported the concept of family farms while recognizing the critical role agriculture plays in the Commonwealth’s economy.