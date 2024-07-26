Representative James, Policy Committee Host Hearing On Brine Spreading

TITUSVILLE, PA – Representative Lee James (R-Venango/Crawford) and the House Republican Policy Committee, led by Chairman Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington), convened a hearing to discuss the practical uses of brine, a concentrated solution of water and salt that comes from oil and gas wells. For over 150 years, brine is spread on unpaved roads to suppress dust as well as on icy roads in the winter. The hearing, titled “Brine Spreading,” took place at the historic Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, which is considered the birthplace of the American oil industry. “Brine spreading is a proven method for communities to ensure safer roads for their residents, especially if the community has limited resources,” said James. “I am grateful for the opportunity to host this hearing in my district so that we can discuss with experts the effectiveness of brine spreading and better understand its impact on our community and environment.” “Great opportunity lies beneath our feet,” said Kail. “My hope is we will continue to have conversations about how we can recover byproducts and critical elements from former industrial sites in Pennsylvania.”