Representative Gaydos Introduces Equity In Education Legislation

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would require school districts to begin to compile information listing the number of gifted children has been introduced by Rep. Valerie Gaydos (R-Allegheny). According to the proposal, the students would be captured in the school district’s weighted special education student headcount, which would allow additional compensation to school districts to fund gifted students. In Pennsylvania, school districts are not compensated for gifted programs through the current special education formula. “Public schools should meet the needs of all learners.” said Gaydos. “It is not only unfair to not provide adequate education for above average or gifted students, but it robs our children’s and nation’s future.” House Bill 1110 has been referred to the House Education Committee for consideration.