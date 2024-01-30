Representative Cooper Dual Enrollment Bill Signed by Governor

HARRISBURG – Freshman House of Representatives member, Rep. Jill Cooper (R-Westmoreland), celebrated the enactment of legislation she co-prime sponsored at a bill-signing ceremony with Gov. Josh Shapiro. House Bill 1258 improved the law pertaining to dual enrollment programs, which allow high school students to enroll in college-level classes. The law eliminates the requirement students enrolled in such programs are removed from the school’s average daily membership. Commonly referred to as the “ADM,” the average daily membership impacts state funding to local school districts.

“Programs like these excite students and parents, and schools shouldn’t face a bureaucratic, financial penalty for offering them,” Cooper said.