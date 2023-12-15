Representation For Low Income Tenants Facing Evictions

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has introduced the Eviction Prevention Act by connecting low-income tenants with legal representation and enabling federal agencies to better track eviction cases. The measure would provide state and local governments grant funding to hire attorneys to represent very low-income tenants during eviction proceedings. It would also create a national eviction database to help the Department of Housing and Urban Development better track eviction cases and mandate reports on the limitations of the legal system for tenants experiencing eviction.