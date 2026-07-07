Reporting Lancaster County Storm Damage Encouraged

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster Countians who sustained damage from the severe weather last weekend are encouraged to report that damage to the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency. Accurate and timely damage reporting is crucial to successfully requesting and receiving federal assistance in the form of either low-interest loans or grants to help Lancaster County’s citizens, businesses, and infrastructure recover from a disaster. Local Emergency Managers will be able to assess the data to determine the impact within Lancaster County communities. Submitting a damage assessment does not guarantee that assistance will be available and the information collected does not replace submitting a claim to your insurance company. You can report damage by calling the Lancaster County EMA at 717-664-1200 or by clicking on the banner below.