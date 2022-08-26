Report: Small Plane Went Down In Storm In WVa, Killing 3

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane that crashed earlier this month in northern West Virginia went down in a thunderstorm. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report yesterday into the crash that killed three people in the Marion County community of Metz. The NTSB says the plane was heading from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania. It was returning from a day trip on church business. The report says the plane entered an area of light precipitation when communications between the pilot and air traffic controllers stopped. The rainfall became heavier around that time. The wreckage was found in a hilly, wooded area.