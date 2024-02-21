Report Shows Increased Hostility Against Churches

WASHINGTON, DC – Family Research Council has released a report showing that churches in the United States have seen increased hostility. They have been tracking such acts and have found that between January 2018 and November 2023, at least 915 acts of hostility occurred. The types of acts include vandalism, arson, gun-related incidents, bomb threats, and more. The acts of hostility have taken place in 48 states and Washington, D.C. with the state of California experiencing the largest number of incidents. The report showed from January through November 2023, PA had between 10-19 incidents. You can access the report by clicking on the banner below.

