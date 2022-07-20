Report Released On State Of PA Elections

HARRISBURG – The Chairman of the House State Government Committee has released a report on the state of PA’s electoral process. York County Rep. Seth Grove says two years after taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf decertified all voting machines, leaving counties scrambling to cover costs to replace them. That says Grove put us on a slippery path for further tinkering with the election process, causing confusion for voters and chaos at the polls in each election since then. The report found many of the issues faced by voters and counties are because Wolf failed to compromise on policies in the Voting Rights Protection Act, which would have improved the election process. As June 30 marked the one-year anniversary of the governor’s veto of House Bill 1300, Grove developed an interim report to provide a brief summary of that legislation, as well as an overview of ongoing updates on the problematic state of election administration in PA; continued issues experienced by voters and counties; and sustained efforts by the House Republican Caucus to seek an agreement on election reform. You can see Rep. Grove’s report by CLICKING HERE.

