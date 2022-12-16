Report Released On Food Insecurity In PA

HARRISBURG – The Governor’s Food Security Partnership has published their final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order creating the PA Food Policy Council which will evaluate issues facing PAs food system and developing strategies to improve food security and nutrition while reducing food waste. The nine person council will include a director along with the Secretaries of the Departments of Aging, Agriculture, Education, Environmental Protection, Health, Human Services, and Labor & Industry. The report released by the Governor’s Food Security Partnership highlights accomplishments, innovations, and recommendations that provide a clear path forward to continued improvements to food security in PA. As of the 2022 report, 1.13 million Pennsylvanians and 347,720 children are estimated to be food insecure. You can read the report by clicking on the banner below.