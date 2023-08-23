Report On Food Insecurity In Lancaster County

HARRISBURG – The Central PA Food Bank released a report on food insecurity in Lancaster County. The report outlines the food insecurity situation in the county, identifies the largest charitable food access gaps, discusses utilization of government programs, and identifies the main drivers of food insecurity in the county. While report recommendations maintain a focus on the unique role of the charitable food system in Lancaster County to ensure everyone has access to sufficient food to lead a healthy, productive life, the report’s findings are relevant to policymakers and stakeholders in other sectors concerned with the issue of food insecurity. You can read the full report by clicking on the picture below.

