Replacement For Rep. Sturla Selected

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County Democrats have selected Nikki Rivera to replace Mike Sturla in the upcoming race for the PA House seat in the 96th District. The 51-year-old Rivera, who was supported by Sturla, is President of the Manheim Township School Board. Sturla announced Monday that he decided not to run for reelection for his seat which he held since 1990. Rivera will face Republican challenger Eric Beezer on November 5.