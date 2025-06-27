Repeal Of Sunday Hunting Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – PA’s Sunday hunting ban soon could become a thing of the past. House Bill 1431, which would fully repeal the ban, passed the state Senate by a 34-16 vote. With the Senate’s vote, the bill now heads back to the House for a final vote on concurrence. If approved, it would go to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. PA Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith expressed his gratitude to the state Senate, with particular thanks to Senate Game and Fisheries Committee Chair Sen. Greg Rothman, and Sen. Dan Laughlin, who has led the charge on the issue for years. While PA long has had Sunday hunting opportunities for foxes, coyotes, and crows, and Act 107 of 2019 cleared the way for additional hunting on three designated Sundays, Sunday hunting otherwise is prohibited, one of the last remnants of the state’s “blue laws.”