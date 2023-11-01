Repeal Of Frozen Dessert Law In PA

HARRISBURG – A bill that would repeal an outdated law regulating the frozen dessert industry in PA was approved by the state House. Senate Bill 152 would repeal the state Frozen Dessert Law of 1965, which requires certain manufacturers to obtain duplicative licenses, requires various safety tests, and establishes food safety regulations for products. PA already adheres to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Code, which establishes food safety and testing standards. The 1965 state law is redundant and unnecessary. Other states do not have laws specifically regulating frozen desserts and removing the law would put PA on par with other states. The bill now heads to the governor to be signed into law.