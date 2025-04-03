Reparations For Slavery Proposed For Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers approved a measure to create a commission to study and recommend potential benefits as reparations for slavery and lingering impacts of racial discrimination in the state. The vote on Wednesday sends the bill to Gov. Wes Moore, who says he will consider the bill. Potential reparations outlined in the legislation include official statements of apology, monetary compensation, property tax rebates, and social service assistance. Reparations also could include down payment assistance for the purchase of residential real property, business incentives, child care, debt forgiveness, and higher education tuition payment waivers and reimbursement.