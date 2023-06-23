Rep. Smith’s Amendment Requiring Early Notice Of Speed Cameras Passes Unanimously

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced his amendment to a bill renewing and expanding automated enforcement programs on Pennsylvania roadways passed unanimously on the House floor. The amendment to House Bill 1284 calls for a sign to be placed at least 1,000 feet before active work zones notifying drivers that speed cameras are active when safely able to do so. “Our drivers deserve as much notice as possible that Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement is active,” Smith said. “This early warning is a win-win. It gives drivers every opportunity to avoid a ticket by giving them plenty of time to slow down through active work zones. These reduced speeds will help make conditions safer for our roadside construction and maintenance workers.” House Bill 1284 is pending a final vote to pass the House.