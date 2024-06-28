Rep. Mercuri Applauds House Passage Of Legislation To Support Children Who Stutter

HARRISBURG – Rep. Rob Mercuri (R-Allegheny) applauded this week’s passage of legislation he co-sponsored in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that supports children who stutter.

House Bill 2268 would provide insurance coverage for children aged 2-6 who have a stutter. While some private insurers might provide coverage for speech therapy, this coverage is often inadequate for the needed treatment. Stuttering impacts more than three million people across the country. “Our children have dreams, and doing what we can to support their dreams as they overcome challenges is worthy of action,” said Mercuri. “I am grateful to see this bipartisan effort come to fruition.” The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.