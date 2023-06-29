Rep. Mehaffie’s Patient Safety Act Gains House Approval

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives yesterday approved legislation authored by Rep. Thomas Mehaffie (R-Dauphin) to establish safe patient limits under the care of individual nurses in Pennsylvania hospitals. House Bill 106 would be known as the Patient Safety Act. The Act seeks to enhance patient monitoring, ensure health care professionals can respond promptly to emergencies and allow nurses more time to thoroughly assess patients, listen to their concerns and understand their medical history. “Establishing safe staffing levels will improve working conditions and bring ready-to-work nurses back to the bedside, thereby addressing our current lack of nurses in our hospitals,” said Mehaffie. House Bill 106 now goes to the state Senate for consideration.