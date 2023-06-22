Rep. Mehaffie Bill Aimed At Improving Long-Term Care For Seniors

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Thomas Mehaffie (R-Dauphin) that would add the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman to the PA Long-Term Care Council. “Pennsylvania has one of the largest senior populations in the country, and following what took place during the pandemic I think we need stronger advocacy for our older adult community,” said Mehaffie. “Adding the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman to the Long-Term Care Council makes perfect sense and will only help to enhance the coordination and care of our senior citizens.” Pennsylvania’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman team works to resolve concerns expressed by older adults in long-term care settings such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities and personal care homes. The office is federally required under the Older Americans Act. Adding the ombudsman will enrich the council’s work by providing a voice for seniors and a focus on the challenges they encounter. This will be especially valuable as the Department of Aging develops the Master Plan on Aging. House Bill 1300 is supported by the Department of Aging and now goes before the Senate for consideration.Re