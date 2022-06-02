Rep. Boback’s Bill To Create A Day Care Program For Older Veterans Passed By House

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would create an elderly veteran’s day care program within the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), sponsored by Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming), was unanimously approved by the House of Representatives recently. “We have a deep feeling of gratitude and admiration toward the men and women who have served our country, said Boback, who chairs the House Veterans Affair and Emergency Preparedness Committee. “This program would provide an additional layer of support for these veterans and their families.” Boback’s proposal would establish an adult day care program to be known as “Community-Based Palliative Care,” Under the legislation, the DMVA would administer a non-hospital specialized medical care in a veterans’ home or with a partner in a related health care facility licensed by the Department of Health to veterans who are living with a serious illness. House Bill 1972 now goes to the Senate for consideration.