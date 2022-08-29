Rep. Boback Meets With Sandy Hook Parent To Discuss New School Mental Health Initiative

DALLAS, PA – Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) met recently with Mark Barden, co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund, who wanted to acknowledge her work to create a new School Mental Health Initiative for Pennsylvania’s public schools. Barden’s 7-year-old son, Daniel, was one of the 26 victims of the mass school shooting in Newtown, Conn., nearly 10 years ago. His nonprofit organization works to advance legislation that promotes gun safety, youth mental health and violence prevention training. Barden said, “So at the Sandy Hook Promise, we have long been on a mission, plain and simple, to prevent other families from having to endure the pain of losing a loved one to preventable violence.” Boback was the prime sponsor of House Bill 540, a proposal included in the 2022-23 state budget that provides $100 million for the initiative. She said, “Under the new program, every school district in the Commonwealth will receive a grant of at least $100,000 to address the mental health needs of students.”