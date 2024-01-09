Reopening Of Bird In Hand Hotel After Fire

BIRD IN HAND – Lancaster County’s Bird in Hand Family Inn is reopening today and taking reservations again after a devastating explosion and fire there last month. The hotel has been closed since December 18, following a fire that destroyed its front office building. A 34-year employee and night auditor at the hotel, Michelle Miller lost her life in the tragic mishap. Guests will be accommodated in the Pool Building, which was undamaged by the fire. Bird-in-Hand’s President and CEO John Smucker says they look forward to welcoming guests back to the hotel. The fire did an estimated $1 to $2 million damage to the sales office, registration area, and several of the rooms in the Front Building. Pending results of the inspector’s report and receipt of necessary permits, the company intends to rebuild those facilities.