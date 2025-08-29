Renter’s Insurance For Return To College

HARRISBURG – As PA college students return to school, the PA Insurance Department joined with state and local officials at Lancaster’s Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to highlight the importance of renters’ insurance. PA Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys says heading back to school is an exciting time, but many students are unaware of the financial risks of fire, theft or other unexpected losses that occur in dorms, apartments, or even while commuting. He says students should assess their insurance needs to ensure that personal belongings are covered if the unexpected happens. Renters’ insurance is an affordable way to protect things such as laptops, textbooks, furniture, and clothing. Students living in campus housing are likely covered through their parents’ homeowners insurance, but you should consult with your agent to determine exactly what is covered. Students living in private, off-campus housing, should consider getting a renters’ insurance policy. Renters’ insurance is often available for $15 to $20 per month. Many insurance companies will allow you to bundle your renters’ insurance with other policies, like your auto insurance, making it less expensive.