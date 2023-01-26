Renewed Efforts To Enact Child Reunification Legislation

HARRISBURG – State Senators Camera Bartolotta (R-Washington) and Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) renewed legislative efforts today to help provide a new tool to reunify lost children with their parents. The Senators announced they are seeking support for legislation that would provide parents with free identification kits that include fingerprinting materials, DNA collection swabs and other information that can be used to help identify the child in case of an emergency. In order to protect the personal information of children and families, the information would be stored securely by parents and would not be entered in any sort of state or national database, the Senators said. The Child Reunification Act is part of a national grassroots effort to expand child identification programs. The community safety initiative was started by the American Football Coaches Association in 1997 in response to the abduction of Amber Hagerman, for whom the Amber Alert was named. More than 500,000 children in the United States go missing each year – one child every 40 seconds, on average.