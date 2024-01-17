Reminder Of Clearing Snow From Vehicles

HARRISBURG – With our forecasts of snow this winter, motorists are being reminded of two PA laws designed to make driving in snowy conditions a little bit safer. Drivers may not operate any motor vehicle with any snow, ice or frost on the front windshield which obstructs, obscures, or impairs the driver’s clear view of the highway. Also, a driver of a motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle being operated on a highway of the Commonwealth shall make reasonable efforts to remove accumulated ice or snow from the vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof, within 24 hours after the cessation of the falling snow or ice. Violators may be stopped on a highway by a police officer if the officer believes the accumulated ice or snow may pose a threat to persons or property. Fines are $50 for each offense regardless of whether any snow or ice is dislodged from the vehicle. Take some extra time to clear your vehicle for everyone’s safety.