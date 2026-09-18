Remembering Three Fallen Heroes

YORK COUNTY – Yesterday was the one year anniversary of an ambush in York County that claimed the lives of three members of the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser lost their lives in the line of duty as they were serving a warrant in North Codorus Township. Two other officers were injured. On their Facebook page, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said Cody, Mark, and Isaiah were far more than police officers. They were husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, friends, mentors, and trusted partners. They were men who dedicated themselves to their families, their fellow officers, and the communities they proudly served. Their personalities, their laughter, their friendship, and their presence remain deeply missed throughout the Northern York County Regional Police Department. For the families who carry the greatest burden of this loss, please know that you remain in our thoughts, in our hearts, and forever a part of our police family. No passage of time can diminish the sacrifice made on September 17, nor can it lessen our responsibility to honor and remember these three extraordinary men. The Department remains grateful to the community and law enforcement partners for their compassion, support, and continued remembrance.