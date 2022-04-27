Remembering The Survivors Of The Holocaust

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf joined the PA Jewish Coalition and state and local leaders at the 38th Annual Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust in Harrisburg. The ceremony included the recognition of Holocaust survivors, as well as the children and grandchildren of survivors. Wolf called the Holocaust “a monstrous, horrific period in human history.” He added that all of us share a responsibility to guard against hate, to speak out against discrimination, and to take action to end violence. PA and the nation have experienced an increase in hate crimes over the past several years. In 2020, incidents of hate crimes rose by 33% to 111. In 2021, there was a 97% increase to 219 crimes. Earlier this month, Wolf awarded $5.2 million to 120 churches, synagogues, and other non-profit organizations to improve their facilities’ security and protect against hate crimes.