Remembering The Sacrifices Of Life For Our Nation

LANCASTER – As we go into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, we are reminded of how blessed we are to live in a nation with many freedoms. Yet, those freedoms came from the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for our country. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker encouraged citizens to take time this holiday to remember that sacrifices made for all of us. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many communities locally and across the nation will be holding Memorial Day Holiday parades and ceremonies during the extended weekend.