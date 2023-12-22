Remembering The Life Of “Shell”

BIRD IN HAND – A vigil was held last evening to remember the life of Michelle Miller, the 61-year-old night auditor from Lancaster who lost her life on December 18 after a propane explosion at the Bird in Hand Family Inn in Lancaster County. Miller was a 34 year employee, who leaves behind her husband, Joe. Co-workers, friends, and family gathered at the inn to remember”Shell” and pay their respects by reflecting on her Christian faith and her caring way of life. Persons who wish to honor Miller are encouraged to donate in her name to Lancaster’s Water Street Mission in Lancaster or St. Patrick Pottsville Area Kitchen in Pottsville. The cause into what caused the explosion remains under investigation.