Remembering The Fallen On PA State Police Day

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police honored the department’s fallen troopers yesterday in conjunction with its 117th anniversary. Homage was paid to four members who died in the line of duty since the last in-person ceremony in 2019. State Police Commissioner, Col. Robert Evanchick said the 102 names etched into the PSP memorial wall not only represent the individual troopers who died in service to the Commonwealth, but also the sacrifices of family members and loved ones who suffered their loss. The ceremony included a moment of silence, rifle salute, and helicopter flyover, as well as the reading of the names of all 102 fallen state troopers. Gov. Tom Wolf marked the occasion by proclaiming May 2 as PA State Police Day in the Commonwealth.