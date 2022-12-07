Remembering The Attack Of Pearl Harbor

LANCASTER – An important day in American history will be commemorated today as it is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Over 2400 service members lost their lives when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker reflected on what happened 81 years ago today and hopes all people will remember with a grateful heart those who serve in our military. An additional 1,178 people were injured in the attack at Pearl Harbor, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships – the USS Arizona and the USS Utah – and destroyed 188 aircraft. On Aug. 23, 1994, the U.S. Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Every year, remembrance events are held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today in commemoration of the day.