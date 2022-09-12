Remembering Patriot Day On Sunday

LANCASTER – Ceremonies were held around our area to remember Patriot Day, a time of reflection on the devastating terror attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives in the United States. Ceremonies commemorated the courage and sacrifice of the first responders who lost their lives and gave thanks to the brave first responders who put their lives on the line each and every day in our communities. Every day is a good day to thank a first responder you may have contact with, especially in the face of challenges facing the fire services, emergency medical, and law enforcement community.