Remember To Vote Today In PA’s Primary

LANCASTER – Polls are now open until 8 p.m. for PA’s primary election. Voters in several cities will select mayoral candidates in contested races. Lancaster will have two members of City Council running for mayor. The race between Janet Diaz and Jaime Arroyo will be decided by Democrat voters. A race for mayor of Quarryville, Lancaster County, has Republicans Stella McComsey and Sean Copper running for that post. The race for mayor of Harrisburg has incumbent Democrat Wanda Williams seeking a challenge from Lamont Jones, Dan Miller, Tone Cook, and Lewis Butts. A contested race for mayor in Lebanon has Republican incumbent Sherry Capello facing challenger Damian Vargas. There is a referendum in Lancaster County’s Colerain Township to decide whether or not to approve small games of chance.