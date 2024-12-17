Remains Identified As Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office says skeletal remains found by a hunter in November 2012 in West Donegal Township, Lancaster County, have now been identified. The use of genetic genealogy and mitochondrial DNA evidence have led to the identity of the remains as that of 60-year-old Mitchell Mendelson of Elizabethtown. Officials say the cause and manner of death still remains undetermined. Mendelson had retired from Red Rose Transit Authority and moved to Elizabethtown in 2011. He was known for his love of walking, cooking, and listening to music. His next of kin have been notified and they appreciated having some closure.