Relief Denied In York County Murder Case

HARRISBURG – The PA Attorney General’s Office announced that a York man serving death sentences for the 1991 murders of three children and two adults will not be granted relief, according to a ruling from a federal appeals court. The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a lower district court ruling refusing to reopen Paul Gamboa-Taylor’s case. Prosecutors argued that Gamboa-Taylor was competent and fully aware of what he was doing when he committed the crimes, then pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder. Besides killing three children, Gamboa-Taylor took the life of his wife and mother-in-law. He was sentenced to life in prison and four death sentences.