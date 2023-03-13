Regulatory Bills Advance From PA Senate Committee

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee approved two measures aimed at reducing the regulatory burden hampering job growth and opportunity in PA. Senate Bill 188, sponsored by Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto, would prevent regulations with a cost to state or local taxpayers greater than $1 million from taking effect unless reviewed and approved by the General Assembly. Senate Bill 190, sponsored by Crawford County Sen. Michele Brooks, requires an automatic review of economically significant regulations three years after taking effect to measure their cost and effectiveness. Both bills now move to the full Senate for consideration.