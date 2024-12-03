Registration For Lancaster County Project For The Needy

LANCASTER – The 38th Annual Lancaster County Project for the Needy dinner giveaway has partnered with Giant Foods and United Way of Lancaster to provide a complete holiday meal for families throughout Lancaster County on Saturday, December 21. The holiday meal distribution will take place by delivery only. There will be no pick-up location. Families must pre-register for the dinner giveaway by calling the United Way’s 211 or 855-567-5341 by December 13. Upon registering for a meal, a volunteer will deliver the meal to registered participants the morning of Saturday, December 21. The project anticipates distributing about 2,700 boxes of turkey dinners with all the trimmings to low-income families throughout Lancaster County. In addition to this year’s partnership with the United Way of Lancaster, they will also continue the partnership with Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, the Columbia Lions, Factory Ministries, Mission Food Pantry, Ephrata Area Social Services, and Solanco Food Pantry to provide meals to families in designated areas. The Lancaster County Project for the Needy is still seeking donations to offset the rising costs of the groceries for the food boxes. They rely on individual donations for over two-thirds of the resources needed to fund the food distribution. Monetary donations can be made online at lcpn.org or can be sent to Lancaster County Project for the Needy, 5813 Wild Lilac Drive, East Petersburg, PA 17520.