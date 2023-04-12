Region Under “Red Flag Warning”

STATE COLLEGE – Our region is under a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. today. A previously issued Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry conditions. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Persons need to be careful with the use of outside machinery, cigarettes, and matches during the period.