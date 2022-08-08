Region Under Heat Advisory Today

LANCASTER – Our region is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. today. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Drink plenty of fluids, remain out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned rooms. Check up on relatives and neighbors and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. If you work or spend time outside, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, stay well hydrated, and take frequent breaks. Make sure you know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.